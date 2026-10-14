Saudi Arabia Sporting Event Postponed Amid WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Uncertainty

Another major sporting event scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia has been postponed, raising further questions about WWE Crown Jewel 2026 as security concerns continue following recent violence in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, October 14, Saudi official Turki Alalshikh announced that the Six Kings Slam 2026 tennis tournament, originally scheduled for October 21–24 as part of Riyadh Season, has been rescheduled for December 27–30.

Organizers attributed the decision to organizational and logistical difficulties, although the announcement did not directly link the postponement to the recent security incidents in Saudi Arabia.

“Riyadh Season has announced the postponement of the third edition of the international ‘Six Kings Slam’ tennis tournament, originally scheduled for October 21, 22, and 24, to December 27-30, 2026,” the official statement read.

“The decision reflects Riyadh Season’s commitment to delivering sporting events to the highest standards, following an assessment of the organizational and logistical challenges associated with hosting the tournament and their potential impact on the quality of the audience experience.”

The announcement also provided contact information for ticket holders and attendees seeking further details, directing inquiries to the Ehtemam Center.

Organizers thanked the players, partners and fans involved while reaffirming their intention to deliver the tournament on its revised dates.

“Riyadh Season expressed its appreciation to all players, partners, and tennis fans from across the Kingdom and abroad for their continued interest, reaffirming its commitment to delivering world-class sporting experiences that meet audience expectations and continuing preparations to host the tournament on its rescheduled dates, ensuring the anticipated experience is delivered as envisioned.”

The development comes amid heightened concerns surrounding major sporting events in Saudi Arabia following deadly strikes targeting Riyadh’s airport over the weekend.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, with the company continuing to promote the premium live event despite the ongoing situation.

Unlike the Six Kings Slam, which had been scheduled to begin next week, WWE still has several weeks before its event is due to take place.

Alalshikh has also indicated that the October 31 boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli remains scheduled to proceed.

Meanwhile, a report that emerged on October 13 suggested WWE has identified a potential backup location in the United States should circumstances require Crown Jewel to be relocated.

Those reported contingency arrangements have not been officially confirmed, and WWE has made no public announcement indicating that the event will be moved or postponed.

For now, Crown Jewel remains advertised for November 7 in Riyadh, although the postponement of another major Saudi sporting event adds to the attention surrounding the situation.

WWE has not announced any changes to the event’s scheduled date or location.

تأجيل بطولة Six Kings Slam لأسباب لوجستية، على أن تقام في موعدها الجديد يوم 27 ديسمبر 🎾 The Six Kings Slam tournament has been postponed due to logistical reasons and will now take place on December 27 🙏🏼🎾 https://t.co/WY4fQVIaNQ — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 14, 2026