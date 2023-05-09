Savio Vega Addresses His Appearance At WWE Backlash

Veteran wrestling star Savio Vega recently spoke to Tom Campbell of Cultaholic.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Vega commented on his appearance at the 2023 WWE Backlash PLE in Puerto Rico:

“That was incredible. That was so… I don’t know how to describe it. We know, of course, the fans in Puerto Rico will have a good reaction. The [pop] when they see my face next to Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny, my god. I was in shock, to be honest. I was like, wow. The biggest pop of the night, that’s what the crew says. I continue to wrestle here in Puerto Rico, I have my company, IWA Puerto Rico. The fans see me here or there, they see me on television doing promotion and this and that, and it’s okay. They love what they see, what we’re doing here in Puerto Rico. Now, Bad Bunny and Damian Priest, they’re gonna wrestle, two Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico, never been done before. When I was with them and Carlito was with them, I’m don’t know if Carlito had the chance to go to Puerto Rico, I’m not sure. But I don’t have that chance because they didn’t travel to Puerto Rico by that time. So it’s like wow, now they’re coming with this huge event. The event was okay, but having Bad Bunny there made it a little bit bigger. Here in Puerto Rico, everybody’s talking about that, the news, the talk shows, you make it. Just today, I did five interviews. Tomorrow I have more, and the next day and the next day. So I love that, and that helps the local wrestling here. What an experience.”

“They got in contact with me because this is the mastermind of Damian Priest and Bad Bunny. They’re both fans of me, I discovered that when I went to the farewell of The Undertaker. I saw Damian Priest there and as soon as I see him, I went to him and said, ‘Hey, man, how you doing?’ I said, I want to take a picture with you.’ He said, ‘I want to take a picture with you.’ I said, ‘No, I want to take a picture with you.’ So I talked to him a little bit there, my experience and stuff like that. We don’t talk too much, but we keep in touch by phone. So this idea was them. More Damian Priest and he said, ‘I’d like to have this two guys in Puerto Rico when they find out they’re gonna do this pay-per-view over here.’ The dream came true, and then the rest was to put the puzzle together. Soon that happened, the company called me and [asked] if I’m interested to be part of it. I said, ‘Why not? Yes, let’s do it.’ They said, ‘Carlito’s gonna be in town.’ I said, ‘Bring him down too. That’s good.’ It was great.”

(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)