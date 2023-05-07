Savio Vega, Carlito Return At WWE Backlash In Puerto Rico (Videos)

WWE Backlash 2023 was an intense show.

The show, which took place on Saturday night from San Juan, Puerto Rico, featured a lot of surprises for the local crowd, which was insanely loud from the very beginning of the show until the very end.

Things got started with a special appearance by Savio Vega backstage in a segment that saw he and Rey Mysterio visit Bad Bunny in his locker room before his San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest.

Later, during the match itself, Vega and another surprise appearance by Carlito led to Bad Bunny fighting of interference by The Judgment Day to pull off a very exciting San Juan Street Fight victory over Damian Priest.

Check out video footage of the surprise appearances below.

The roof just blew off for the return of CARLITO in Puerto Rico at #WWEBacklash!!! Now that … THAT's cool! 🍎🍏 pic.twitter.com/WPBQ5DzbHl — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2023