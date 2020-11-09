Savio Vega To Attend Survivor Series For The Undertaker’s Final Farewell

It looks like current and former WWE Superstars will be brought to the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view for the “Final Farewell” from The Undertaker. IWA Puerto Rico announced today that former WWE Superstar Savio Vega will be attending the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22 for Taker’s “Final Farewell” segment.

The translated announcement from IWA reads:

“Kwang / Savio Vega will be back in WWE, this time to be present during the retirement of his great friend and brother The Undertaker, who culminates a successful career exactly 30 years after his first appearance at Survivor Series 1990”

Vega was one of Taker’s closest friends in WWE. He has worked as a MLW wrestler/producer in recent years.