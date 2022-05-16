SBJ Nominates WWE SummerSlam 2021 For Award

The 2021 WWE SummerSlam event from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has been named as a finalist for Sports Event of the Year in the 15th annual Sports Business Awards from Sports Business Journal. SummerSlam has been nominated along with these sports events:

* MLB at Field of Dreams

* 2021 PGA Championship

* NASCAR Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum

* Formula One United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

* NFL Super Bowl LVI

* 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic

SBJ wrote the following on SummerSlam: “Last summer’s WWE SummerSlam event in Las Vegas — the first at an NFL stadium and the first full-capacity event at Allegiant Stadium — had over 51,000 fans in attendance, making it the largest indoor attendance for the event and the WWE’s most-attended event of 2021. That turnout quickly convinced the WWE to return to Allegiant on Fourth of July weekend 2022, setting up a second event — Money in the Bank — at the Raiders’ home venue. The return of John Cena and Brock Lesnar helped SummerSlam break multiple records, including becoming the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam in WWE history. WWE President and CRO Nick Khan also cited the event as a successful execution of their decision to move some pay-per-view to Saturday nights.”

The winners of 15th annual Sports Business Awards will be revealed on May 18 during an awards presentation at the New York Marriott Marquis, representing a return to the in-person celebration for the first time in two years due to COVID-19. Full details on the awards can be found at this link.