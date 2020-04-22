Scarlett Bordeaux Confirmed For NXT Storyline

It’s now official that the mystery woman with Karrion Kross (Killer Kross) on WWE NXT is his real life girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux. A new video package on the two aired during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network, opening with a warning from Scarlett to the brand. The video features shots of last week’s brutal attack on Tommaso Ciampa.

Byron Saxton confirmed on commentary after the video that the woman with Karrion is named Scarlett. He did not use her last name. There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for the debuting Scarlett and Karrion, past this feud with Ciampa. WWE signed Scarlett back in November and have held off on her debut until this new storyline. Kross was signed back in February.

Below is a shot from tonight’s video package on NXT: