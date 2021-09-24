Scarlett & Karrion Kross Announce Engagement

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are now engaged to be married.
Scarlett took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that Kross popped the question. She said yes.
“Pop the champagne! [bottle with cork emoji] [clinking glasses emoji] #Isaidyes [ring emoji] @WWEKarrionKross,” she wrote, attaching a photo of her ring.
Kross and Scarlett have been an item for several years now, going back to before their Impact Wrestling days together.
𝒫𝑜𝓅 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝒸𝒽𝒶𝓂𝓅𝒶𝑔𝓃𝑒! 🍾🥂#Isaidyes💍 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/0WnxlTfw65
— Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) September 23, 2021