Scarlett Makes WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut at Saturday’s Live Event (Video)

Scarlett worked her first WWE main roster match on Saturday night from the Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Scarlett signed a contract with WWE in 2019, but she only wrestled two matches for the company, both in NXT. She’s mostly been Karrion Kross’ valet. The couple was released last year before being reintroduced as two of several names who returned when Triple H took over main roster creative.

Kross had been working on his wife Scarlett’s in-ring debut for quite some time, and it finally happened when they faced Emma and Madcap Moss in a mixed tag team match.

Kross and Scarlett won the match. The married couple has been feuding with Rey Mysterio on SmackDown for the past two weeks.

Click here for complete WWE Holiday Tour Supershow results. Here is footage from their match: