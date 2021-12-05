Scarlett Opens Up About Her and Karrion Kross Being Released From WWE

During a virtual meet and greet with The Asylum Wrestling Store, former WWE star Scarlett talked about her and Karrion Kross being released from WWE:

“So, the night I got the call we were together and he [Kross] was actually dropping me off at the airport. My first reaction was pretty pissed because I was like, ‘We’re awesome.’ That’s how I felt. ‘We’re awesome. We got all the boxes marked off.’ I’m confident in what we can do and what our worth is. But then I got really excited and confident. People compared the way I was typing on Twitter to a girl that had just been broken up with, like, ‘I’m going to get super hot and successful and make you guys jealous,’ and I felt like, hell yeah, let’s do everything I want to do now and everything I wasn’t allowed to do. I got to do a magazine cover that’s coming up. All these photoshoots and signings and within two days my entire December was booked, so it went from being pissed to excited and not once did I cry. I thought that at least at one point I’d be really devastated but that has not happened once. I’ve just gone from pissed the first night to excited and happy.”

“I’m not saying this just to be coy but we really don’t know right now [where we’ll land company-wise]. We don’t know. Just because getting released was so overwhelming and already with the independents, we have so many signings lined up, I mean we’re going to Alaska in April, Kross just got like a really big movie role, I’m doing photoshoots and magazines and stuff like that so, we’re enjoying not being tied down to anything right now… But no, anything’s on the table. Let’s just put it that way.”