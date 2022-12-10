Scarlett Returning to WWE In-Ring Action This Weekend With Karrion Kross

Scarlett is set to return to the ring at WWE live events this weekend.

WWE recently teased a SmackDown feud between Scarlett and Karrion Kross, as well as Emma and Madcap Moss. The couples are now scheduled for mixed tag team action at WWE live events on weekends.

Scarlett hasn’t wrestled since her victory over Clara Carreras on June 23 at MLW’s Battle Riot IV taping. After last week’s SmackDown, Scarlett, Kross, and Damian Priest were supposed to work a six-person dark main event against Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman, and Liv Morgan, but the match was changed to Legado del Fantasma vs. Riddle, Strowman, Morgan, and Moss. Scarlett worked a RAW match against Nia Jax as an enhancement talent on December 26, 2016 RAW before signing with the company, but she has only wrestled once since then, a dark match loss to Shotzi on June 25, 2021 SmackDown.

WWE Reportedly in Discussions for a New Reality TV Show

This weekend’s top matches include the following:

RAW brand shows on December 10 in Saginaw, MI and December 11 in Kalamazoo, MI:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins

* Appearances by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, Kevin Owens, Dexter Lumis, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Rhea Ripley, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, Omos, The O.C., The Judgment Day, and others

SmackDown brand shows on December 10 in Wheeling, WV and December 11 in Charleston, WV:

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss and Emma

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan in a Street Fight

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Braun Strowman, Butch and Ridge Holland vs. Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos