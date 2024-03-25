Scheduled Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE returns to Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, for tonight’s episode of Raw, but one of the planned matches is cancelled.

Jey Uso will face Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn will face Bronson Reed, Ricochet will face JD McDonagh, Andrade will face Ivar, and Ivy Nile will face Candice LeRae. CM Punk will also return.

Tonight’s show, with 15,000 fans in attendance, will be the largest crowd for a Raw episode in nearly five years.

WrestleVotes reports that the Andrade vs. Ivar match will not take place tonight, but Andrade is still scheduled to work. It’s unclear why the bout plans changed, or if it is due to Ivar’s injury.

WWE removed the tweet advertising the match on X earlier in the day, leaving fans wondering about its status.