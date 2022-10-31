Schism Segment and Another Match Confirmed for WWE NXT, Updated Line-Up

WWE has added two new additions to this week’s episode of NXT.

WWE has confirmed that Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava Raine, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) will appear on the show for a sit-down interview.

Raine (Simon Johnson) was revealed as Schism’s newest member last week, marking her television debut. She has yet to compete in a wrestling match.

Also, Kiana James will compete in singles against Thea Hail, whom she defeated on the October 11 episode of NXT.

The following is the current lineup for Tuesday’s NXT from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida:

* Mandy Rose one-year NXT Women’s Championship celebration

* Bron Breakker returns

* R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller

* Thea Hail vs. Kiana James

* Schism sit-down interview