Scoprio Sky Wins TNT Title From Sammy Guevara On AEW Dynamite

In the main event of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Scoprio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to regain the TNT Title. A ladder wrapped in barbed wire was utilized during the encounter. Tay Conti and Paige VanZant both got involved in the match.
Here are highlights which included Sky hitting Guevara with a cutter off the ladder
Yikes, Sammy! @sammyguevara risking life and limb here in this TNT Championship Ladder Match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LSQ8vNfnJE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
What a cutter by @sammyguevara! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/VhbhhsxyNq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
#AndNew!!! @ScorpioSky has done it! Once again he is TNT Champion after that war with @sammyguevara! What a night of action here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yj7zWM7n7i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022