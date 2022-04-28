Scoprio Sky Wins TNT Title From Sammy Guevara On AEW Dynamite

In the main event of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Scoprio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara in a ladder match to regain the TNT Title. A ladder wrapped in barbed wire was utilized during the encounter. Tay Conti and Paige VanZant both got involved in the match.

Here are highlights which included Sky hitting Guevara with a cutter off the ladder

Yikes, Sammy! @sammyguevara risking life and limb here in this TNT Championship Ladder Match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/LSQ8vNfnJE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022