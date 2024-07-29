Scorpio Sky On Ethan Page: “I Loved Working With Him”

AEW star Scorpio Sky recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including how he loved working with WWE NXT Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page in AEW.

Sky said, “The chemistry was unbelievable for two people that did not know each other. I think we just had similar mindsets. He’s a very easy guy to work with. He’s very fun to work with. Putting everything together just clicked so well. I loved working with him, honestly.”

You can check out Sky’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)