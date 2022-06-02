Scorpio Sky Praises Paige Vanzant, Says She Could Be a Really Good Wrestler

Scorpio Sky came on “Busted Open” and discussed Paige VanZant’s performance at Double or Nothing.

“I thought she was really good,” Sky said.

“I told her after the match that most people train for six months to a year, minimum, before they have their first match, and they have their first match in front of anywhere from maybe 20 to 40 people. I’m like, ‘You trained for two or three months and had your first match live on Pay-Per-View.’ I think under the circumstances, she did really well.”

“She trained with Gangrel out in Florida. She worked really, really hard,” he continued.

“I know after the ladder match that we had on Dynamite, she flew back to Florida, went straight to the gym, and started training with him. So she took it seriously, really wanted to do well, and I really wanted her to do well. I thought she kicked ass. She’s going to have other matches and she can do this. She really could do this if she wants to stick with it.”

“I know she’s got a lot of other things going on. Obviously, she’s still fighting and that sort of thing. But if she really wanted to be a professional wrestler full time, I think she could be really good at it because she’s a great athlete, she’s a badass, she learns really quick, she works hard, and she’s got natural charisma. I was really proud of her and happy for her.”

