Scorpio Sky Reveals How He Was Paired With Ethan Page in AEW

Scorpio Sky appeared on AEW Unrestricted to address a variety of topics. During the interview, he discussed how he got matched with Ethan Page in AEW:

“It was not long after the Revolution Pay-Per-View where he debuted. We were in Jacksonville. One of the people working with us comes up and says to Ethan and I, ‘Hey, I think we have an interview with you today.’”

“We didn’t even really know each other. We had met maybe twice. Tony Khan calls Ethan and I into his office. We’re standing there, Tony looks at us and he goes, ‘Are you guys friends? Do you hang out?’ I’m like,’We’re cool.’ He said, ‘I think this could be something.’”

“We clicked right away. I’ve never really had chemistry with someone so fast, and to his credit, Ethan Page is a phenomenal performer,” Sky said.

