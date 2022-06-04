Scorpio Sky Says He Was Hurt During AEW Rampage’s TNT Title Match

On the June 3rd, 2022 edition of Rampage, Scorpio Sky, who successfully defended the AEW TNT Title against Dante Martin, issued the following statement on Twitter:

“I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. Despite that, wrestling in SoCal felt amazing even on one leg. Hopefully nothing serious and I’ll be back to defend again soon.”

You can watch a clip from the match below:

