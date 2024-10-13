Scorpio Sky Set To Make GCW Debut At Blood On The Hills 3 Event

By
James Hetfield
-

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) recently announced that AEW star Scorpio Sky will be making his debut for the company at their Blood On The Hills 3 event on Saturday, October 19 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.

Sky hasn’t competed in a match on AEW television since September of last year.

 

