Scorpio Sky Set To Make GCW Debut At Blood On The Hills 3 Event

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) recently announced that AEW star Scorpio Sky will be making his debut for the company at their Blood On The Hills 3 event on Saturday, October 19 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California.
Sky hasn’t competed in a match on AEW television since September of last year.
*LOS ANGELES UPDATE*
Just Signed:
SCORPIO SKY makes his GCW Debut on 10/19 in LA!
Plus:
Jack Evans vs Sidney Akeem
Gahbage Daddies vs C4
Chris Bey vs Broski Jimmy
Mance Warner
Yamashita
Brooke
Bayne
Sheik
Vipress
Effy
+more
