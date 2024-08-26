Scott D’Amore Announces AEW vs. TNA Main Event For MLP: Forged In Excellence

A top AEW star will battle a top TNA Wrestling star in one of the main events of the debut two-night event for Scott D’Amore’s relaunched Maple Leaf Pro promotion based out of Canada.

Monday morning featured the announcement of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander as one of the main events for the special two-night show scheduled for this October.

Also advertised for the special two-day show at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada on October 19 and October 20 are Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal), Kylie Rae, KUSHIDA and others.

You can purchase tickets for MLP: Forged In Excellence 2024 now by logging on to EventBrite.ca.