Scott D’Amore Comments On Samoa Joe And Chelsea Green WWE Releases

Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has indicated that the door is open for Samoa Joe and Chelsea Green to return to the company.

D’Amore commented on the 90 day non-compete and posted the Slammiversary logo in response to a tweet from Joe. “There has to be an event within days of that 90 days being up that would make the perfect celebration of Joe & friends’ new found freedom… [thinking face emoji x 3],” he wrote.

The Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view usually takes place in June or July. Last year’s show took place on July 18, and July 7 the year before that. Joe has not responded to D’Amore’s tweet as of this writing, but he did “like” two Impact return-related tweets on Twitter, including one from Eddie Edwards.

D’Amore also responded to the earlier tweet where Green teased the return of her Laurel Van Ness character. He wrote, “I remember a certain woman in a wedding dress terrorizing the @IMPACTWRESTLING KOs division… [thinking emoji] #IMPACTonAXSTV”

Green quickly replied with a GIF of the LVN character and wrote, “Who?”