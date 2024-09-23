Scott D’Amore Offers High Praise For Fellow Former TNA President Dixie Carter

Scott D’Amore recently spoke with K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno for an interview, during which he spoke highly of fellow former TNA President Dixie Carter.

“I don’t think Dixie was an unintelligent person,” D’Amore said of Carter. “I don’t think she is. Dixie, one of her gifts is that she can be very engaging and very likeable”

He continued, “If you watched her with some of the Viacom people and people we were doing business with, she was in marketing, and when she would jump in and do that stuff, ‘This is a real star.'”

D’Amore then mentioned how Carter had Spike TV executives “eating out of the palm of her hands” during her run as TNA Wrestling President.

“I watched her wow the Spike executives and she had them all eating out of the palm of her hands,” he said. “She was good with fans.”

