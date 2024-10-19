Scott D’Amore Reveals His No-Compete Clause With TNA Originally Ran Through January 2025

Former TNA President Scott D’Amore spoke with Fightful on a number of topics, including how his non-compete clause with TNA originally ran through January 2025 but he was able to work things out.

D’Amore said, “I can give you an exclusive. I had a no-compete through January of next year, and I worked it out with TNA on friendly terms. That’s officially over. The Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling stuff started while my no-compete was in place, but as we had discussions, we worked it out and I’m in a good spot where I get all the upsides, for the most part, that were there with the no-compete, and I’m free to move on and do what I want. A clean break is a good break and I’m happy to still be able to feature TNA talent on these shows along with people from AEW and New Japan and Tokyo Joshi Pro. We have a great roster on camera and behind the scenes. I’m super excited.”

