Scott D’Amore Set To Launch A $200 Million Development Project In Ontario

According to The Windsor Star, former TNA President and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling owner Scott D’Amore is teaming up with Petretta Construction to build a 25-acre development in LaSalle, Ontario, Canada. This property will be the largest commercial development in the town’s history. D’Amore’s late father, Patrick, originally bought the property in 1974.

The development is worth $200 million and will include over 250,000 square feet of retail space, including a grocery store, a “major brand hotel,” a Shopper’s Drug Mart, Dollarama, a McDonald’s, Pet Smart, Tim Hortons, Taco Bell, an Osmow’s Shawarma, and more. The first part of the construction is set to be completed by next fall.