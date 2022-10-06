Scott D’Amore Talks Impact Hopefully Returning to Canada and the UK in 2023

Since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic, Impact Wrestling has been running all of their events in the United States. This could be about to change as travel restrictions are slowly but surely being lifted in Canada and the UK.

Impact Wrestling had been a mainstay in Canada as they ran regular shows plus TV tapings in Windsor and Toronto prior to the pandemic shutting down the world.

Speaking with PWInsider, here is what Scott D’Amore had to say about a potential return to Canada and possibly heading back to the UK:

“Absolutely. You know, Anthem has a beautiful flagship office right in downtown Toronto. You know, obviously, I’m born and raised and still reside in Windsor, Ontario. You know, we love our Canadian roots. We have a great passionate fan base here. We have a great, passionate, you know, following here that follows us on Fite TV, follows us on Game TV, and follows us through all the other platforms and do we want to return? Absolutely. I think one of the biggest steps was the fact that you know, just as of this past weekend, Canada’s finally lifted a lot of the requirements that could potentially be problematic for coming into the country. So those have been lifted and we look forward to in 2023, seeing a return to Canada and seeing a return to the UK. It’s time for us to get back out there and get to our fans around the world,” D’Amore said.

It appears very likely that Impact Wrestling fans in Canada and the UK can expect to see their favorite Impact stars live and in person in 2023.