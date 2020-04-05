Scott Dawson Comment On Gronk’s Wrestlemania 36 Dive

As noted, Night Two of WrestleMania 36 saw host Rob Gronkowski leap from the perch inside the WWE Performance Center to take down a group of wrestlers down below. The leap resulted in Gronk pinning Mojo Rawley to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Scott Dawson of The Revival took to Twitter after the match and asked if the pro wrestling world can cut down on the number of dives.

He wrote, “My God, even Gronk does dives. Can we all stop doing them now? At least keep it to a minimum?”

A fan wrote back and commented on Dawson possibly joining AEW when his WWE deal is up soon. The fan wrote, “Let’s just all limp about with about 7 knee braces on and do fuck all but moan about the lack of chances you get, just hurry up and join @AEWrestling already you are possibly the most overrated tag team in history!!!!”

Dawson responded, “Lol”

WWE’s Riddick Moss also responded to Dawson’s tweet and wrote, “Gronk > Dawson. More exciting style IMO”

“You’ve always critiqued me very strictly. I respect that,” Dawson wrote back.

Gronk, who recently signed a WWE deal to perform as a wrestler and is expected to make his official in-ring debut at SummerSlam, has not responded to Dawson as of this writing.

You can see the full related tweets below:

