Scott Dawson Has WWE Match Deleted From Youtube Account

WWE SmackDown Superstar Scott Dawson of The Revival has recently shared a few videos of matches from his collection, to help fans get through tough times during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dawson has been uploading the videos to his personal YouTube channel, but one video almost instantly received a copyright claim from WWE. This was not confirmed but it’s very possible that WWE didn’t actually order the copyright claim, but that the video was automatically flagged by YouTube’s software. This has happened to a few WWE talents in the past.

Back on March 19 Dawson shared a 2 of 3 Falls match between The Revival and American Alpha at an old WWE NXT live event in Poughkeepsie, NY. That video is still live on his channel, as you can see above. Today Dawson uploaded a video from The Revival vs. The Undisputed Era, at a NXT live event in San Antonio, Texas. That is the video that was almost instantly blocked.

The video now has a message that reads like this: “Video unavailable. This video contains content from WWE, who has blocked it on copyright grounds.”

Dawson included a message with the tweet that linked to the video and wrote, “Another rare match from my collection to help you get through these tough times. The Revival vs Undisputed Era, from San Antonio TX. Please, do the world a favor; stay home. We’re in this together. Enjoy!”

Dawson responded after the copyright claim was issued and wrote, “Sorry guys. I tried.”

Below are Dawson’s related tweets on the YouTube videos he’s uploaded to his personal channel:

