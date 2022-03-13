Scott Hall On Life Support After Suffering Three Heart Attacks

Earlier this month, it was reported that Scott Hall was hospitalized after falling and breaking his hip. Unfortunately, things have gotten worse for Hall with Wade Keller of PWTorch.com noting the following:

“Former WCW and WWE star Scott Hall is on life support at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Ga. after suffering three heart attacks last night, PWTorch has learned. He had hip replacement surgery last week, but suffered a serious complication when a blood clot got loose.”

Hall quickly became a trending topic on Twitter with fans offering their thoughts and prayers to him.