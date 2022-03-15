Scott Hall Passes Away At Age 63

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall “Razor Ramon” has passed away at the age of 63.

WWE opened Monday’s RAW broadcast with a graphic in memory of The Bad Guy. They also tweeted the announcement on Hall’s passing.

“WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans,” they wrote about the man also known as Razor Ramon.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Hall suffered a broken hip in a fall earlier this month. He underwent surgery for the broken hip, but a blood clot was dislodged and that led to Hall suffering three heart attacks this past weekend. Hall’s longtime friend, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, posted a touching tribute and announced that he was placed on life support late last night, but he was then removed at around 12 noon ET this afternoon.

Hall’s good friend, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, noted that Hall was still breathing as of around 4pm ET today, but WWE has now announced his passing.

Stay tuned for more on Hall’s passing. You can see WWE’s announcement below: