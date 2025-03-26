Scott Steiner Among Names Set For Bicep Bash 2025 In Las Vegas

The following was sent to us:

March 25, 2025

WRESTLING & ARM WRESTLING WORLDS COLLIDE AT BICEP BASH 2025

Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, Ron Simmons & More Set for April 15th Showdown in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV – On April 15, 2025, the legendary Scott Steiner returns to the spotlight alongside his brother Rick Steiner and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons for a one-of-a-kind, live crossover event—BICEP BASH 2025.

Held at The Space LV from 6 PM – 9 PM, Bicep Bash fuses the intensity of elite arm wrestling supermatches with the electrifying energy of professional wrestling, delivering a spectacle unlike anything the industry has seen.

The event will feature:

A main event arm wrestling match between Scott Steiner and arm wrestling icon Uncle John (John Thompson)

A Live Q&A Panel hosted by Jake Ward (The Aussie Armwrestler) and Emily Mae, with appearances by Sarah Bäckman (8x World Arm Wrestling Champion & former NXT Superstar), Rick Steiner, Ron Simmons, and more

Thousands of dollars in exclusive giveaways, including signed memorabilia and a custom ANC x Cardillo weight belt autographed by Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, and Ron Simmons

VIP meet & greet opportunities and swag bags for attendees

Live fan activations and sponsor experiences throughout the venue

Bicep Bash is proud to partner with an elite lineup of sponsors including:

Arm Sports Entertainment (Official Event Partner)

ANC

Cardillo Weight Belts

TrophySmack

Paradise Card Breaks

Hit Parade

Twin Peaks

Tickets are available now with limited seating options, including VIP, General Admission, and the exclusive Party Porch experience.

