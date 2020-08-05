Scott Steiner Closes Restaurant Due To CoronaVirus, Opening New Sports Bar

Wrestling legend Scott Steiner has plans for a new restaurant after losing his Shoney’s franchise to the negative impact of COVID-19. It was revealed over the weekend that the Shoney’s Kitchen & Bar franchise in Acworth, Georgia is closing down to the coronavirus pandemic. Steiner and his wife opened the restaurant back in 2016.

“We have closed this business due to Covid-19. We appreciate your patronage over the past 4 years,” the restaurant posted on their official Facebook page. The Shoney’s had been open until this past weekend when they abruptly announced that they were closing, another victim of the pandemic.

A fan on Twitter commented on how they were sad about the closing, and Big Poppa Pump responded to reveal that he’s opening a sports bar. “we are opening a Sports Bar instead,” Steiner wrote.

There’s no word yet on where Steiner’s sports bar will be located, or when it will open, but we will keep you updated.