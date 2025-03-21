Scott Steiner Confirmed For WrestleMania Week Event In Las Vegas

Wrestling legend Scott Steiner is set to host a special “Bicep Bash” event in Las Vegas on the Tuesday before WrestleMania. The gathering promises to be a unique fan experience, featuring appearances from fellow wrestling greats including Ron Simmons and Steiner’s brother and longtime tag team partner, Rick Steiner. [Click here for more information.]

Known for his explosive promos and unmatched intensity, Scott Steiner remains a fan-favorite in the wrestling world. Recently, he appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast and spoke candidly about the possibility of his sons—Brock Rechsteiner and Brandon Rechsteiner—following in his footsteps and entering WWE.

When asked if both sons might pursue a wrestling career, Steiner shared a measured response:

“I’m not sure. They both loved it when they were kids and when I wrestled. All of a sudden when I stopped, they really didn’t pay attention to it too much. So I don’t know.”

He went on to explain how interest was rekindled, particularly for Brock:

“Well, the thing that came about with Brock, because Brock, Brandon, and Bronson (Bron Breakker), and there’s a couple other guys get in sometimes—Brandon’s basketball friends or Bronson’s other guys at wrestling—they’ll play video games. So with Brock talking to Bronson all the time, and of course he’s on a trajectory that’s unbelievable. He talks to Bronson, talks to Brock, then one thing led to another and he got the bug. He went out. He wanted to do it.”

Steiner noted that the current wrestling landscape is ideal for newcomers:

“There’s not a better time to be wrestling because WWE is doing phenomenal. Then you have AEW, so it’s always good to have competition. So I never really wanted them to get onto wrestling, but I let them do what they want to do.”

A notable topic of discussion was Bron Breakker’s ring name, which has sparked debate among fans given his heritage. Despite being the son of Rick Steiner and Scott’s nephew, Bronson Rechsteiner debuted under a different moniker. Scott clarified that WWE has never attempted to hide the Steiner family connection:

“Well they never shied away from that because he introduced us at the Hall of Fame. So for whatever reason, they used Bron Breakker, but they know he’s a Steiner, so I think Brock would probably use a Steiner name. I’m not sure if it would be Brock, but it would be Steiner.”

This opens the door for Brandon—or Brock—should they enter the wrestling world, to fully embrace the Steiner legacy in both name and spirit.