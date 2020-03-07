Scott Steiner Doing Better After Collapsing At Impact Tapings

Scott Steiner was in Atlanta filming pre-taped segments for Impact Wrestling’s next TNA-themed show on Fri., Mar. 6 when he collapsed backstage. Fightful initially reported the incident…

Things are looking rough for Scott Steiner. He was rushed to the hospital after collapsing while at Impact doing pre tapes — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 7, 2020

… and Pro Wrestling Sheet followed up with word he was worked on by paramedics backstage before being taken to the emergency room.

While we don’t have anything else in the way of detail about what happened or an official diagnosis for the 57 year old Steiner, there have been encouraging updates from Impact Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore and Producer Tommy Dreamer:

Im at the hospital right now w/ @ScottDAmore @JoeyRyanOnline

Scott Steiner is doing well

And under great care

Say a prayer for Big Poppa Pump

Holla if ya hear me — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) March 7, 2020