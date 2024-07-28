Scott Steiner On AEW: “Nobody Gives A Sh*t If They’re Just Matches With No Storyline”

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner spoke with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge on a number of topics including what his honest opinion on the AEW product.

Steiner said, “I try to watch some stuff sometimes. I don’t have a whole lot of time. It’s great for another place for the guys to work. Competition’s always good for the business. But there’s no doubt that WWE is hot right now. They got the fan interest. That’s what’s most important. The thing is, you just can’t have matches. Nobody gives a sh*t if they’re just matches with no storyline. You’re throwing two guys together… No, [it doesn’t work.]”

You can check out Steiner’s comments in the video below.

