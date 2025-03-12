Scott Steiner On Hulk Hogan’s WWE RAW Boos: “There’s A Reason For That”

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently sat down for an in-depth interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, covering a wide range of topics related to his legendary wrestling career.

On if he still has heat with Hulk Hogan:

“What am I gonna do now? But I don’t forget. There’s a reason why he got booed in California. All this stuff that came out with him, racist comments. Now you would never found that out if it wasn’t recorded behind closed doors. So I think a lot of people realize the perception, or the perception that WWE or WCW wanted of Hulk Hogan was not really him. The racist comment. Hogan and Savage. I was good friends with Savage, so I knew all the stories and he used to tell me all the stuff. Then of course the one time he tried to put me in jail. I was facing serious time. I could have been in jail for 15 years.”

On why Hogan tried to have Steiner thrown in jail:

“Well, I found out the bullsh*t he was doing in TNA. So when I left, I let it be known that the next time I see him I would slap the sh*t out of him. I hadn’t seen him for like a year, and then I met his wife backstage. It was in San Jose for the WrestleMania. It was this platinum blond that was looking at me, I kind of thought oh maybe she’s a stripper, but finally, I kind of remember meeting (her). I still wasn’t sure. I went up to her and said, ‘Are you Hulk Hogan’s wife?’ She said, ‘Yeah.’ At that point, he was going to induct Savage into the Hall of Fame, which was bullsh*t. So I told her that. I told her he was a piece of sh*t for that whole situation, and I was going to slap the sh*t out of him. I said that. Nobody heard me. It was very low-key, and I didn’t raise my voice or anything. I grabbed my bags and left. Well, she called Hogan. He came to the airport, and then he called the San Jose Police Department saying that I slapped her and I threatened to kill him. Well that’s terroristic threats and aggravated assault. I got a call from the San Jose Police Department. It was on TMZ and stuff. Luckily it happened at the airport because there were so many cameras otherwise it would have been her and him against me. So that would have been a tough case in court, but since it was on camera, I told them don’t bother me anymore. It’s on camera, they stopped.”