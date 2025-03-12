Scott Steiner Opens Up About His Legendary Math Promo

Wrestling legend Scott Steiner recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, discussing a variety of topics, including the origin of his entrance music and his infamous “Steiner Math” promo.

On How the Siren Became Part of His Entrance Theme:

“It was just something I came up with, was me and one of one of my wife’s friends she knew from back in Buffalo or Rochester. His name was Ben Zeblin. He did music, still does in New York, and I collaborated with him. We came up with that entrance music, which is why I could still use it to this day, because I own that.”

On the Iconic “Steiner Math” Promo:

“No, I just thought about it. I knew maybe an hour before I start thinking about it, they told me I had to do an interview. I come from a highly educated university, so it just made sense. All the numbers made sense. And actually, there’s a Harvard professor, I don’t know, because everything you read on Twitter is 100% true, right? So he checked the numbers said, yeah, they added up. So I’ll take that Twitter feed.”

Steiner’s off-the-cuff approach to one of the most legendary promos in wrestling history continues to be a fan-favorite moment, proving that his unique style remains unforgettable in the industry.