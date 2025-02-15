Scott Steiner Reflects On Iconic “Steiner Math” Promo And Its Lasting Impact

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner appeared on Going Ringside, where he discussed a number of topics, including the popularity of his “Steiner Math” promo in TNA.

Steiner said, “It made sense, I’m a mathematical wizard apparently. Man, you know you can’t predict that stuff, you know? You never know what people are going to latch on to, plus it made sense. So many people come up to me and say I helped them with their math throughout high school and college.”

On doing the 450 splash in the mid-1980s and why he never did it again after the first attempt:

“I actually did a 450 splash. I was the first one [to do it], I did in ’86 or ’87 while I was wrestling Dick the Bruiser. I didn’t like the way I landed so I never did it again.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.