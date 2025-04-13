Scott Steiner Reveals He Turned Down WWE Idea To Fight Brother Rick In Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling about several topics, including an interesting moment when he turned down a proposal to fight his brother, Rick Steiner—also a WWE Hall of Famer—during a Royal Rumble match when both were competing.

Scott Steiner said, “I mean, I have heard that, especially with Bruce Prichard had said something like that on his podcast that I think about making me a world champion, but there was a thing where, in the Royal Rumble, they wanted us to go which against each other. At the time, one of the reasons why I got into wrestling was to wrestle with my brother, prove that we’re the best brothers, and wrestle the best tag teams in the world. So, I had no interest whatsoever to be a World Champion. The timing wasn’t right.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)