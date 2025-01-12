Scott Steiner Reveals Triple H Offered His Son A WWE NIL Deal

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including how WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently offered his son Brock Rechsteiner a WWE NIL deal.

Steiner said, “I left with a lot of hard feelings, but, at some point, you gotta let it be. You can’t be angry the whole time. You can’t hold a grudge. Plus, some people that you have a grudge against probably don’t even know anyways, and I didn’t want to screw up anything for [Bron], so I just buried the hatchet. Matter of fact, Hunter called me the other day, probably three weeks ago, and offered my boy an NIL Deal.“

