Scott Steiner Says His WCW Career Was Impacted By Hulk Hogan’s Creative Control

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner appeared on Talk Is Jericho, where he discussed a number of topics, including how fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s creative control impacted his WCW career.

Steiner said, “As soon as I got turned into a bad guy, my very next match was against Lex Luger. And I lost, which was so disappointing to me, you know? Because there’s always a fear of…when they turn you either babyface or heel that that’s one way they can bury you. They say ‘Oh s**t. You see? He wasn’t any good?’ But come to find out, that was Hogan’s call. Yeah, that motherf**ker… And the only reason I knew that is because Sting was in the room, and he told me that was his [Hogan’s call]. It was like, wait a second. He had creative control, but the creative control wasn’t just [for] him. He controlled everything on the [show].”

You can check out the complete podcast below.