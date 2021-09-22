Scott Steiner Trends On Social Media During WWE NXT

On the September 21st 2021 edition of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker cut a promo and issued a challenge to Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland for a tag team match against himself and NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa. Breakker said the following while proposing the match…

“How about you two bitches grow a set of balls?”

Breakker’s uncle Scott Steiner became a trending topic on Twitter due to fans comparing how Breakker speaks to Steiner. Here were some of the top comments:

If Bron Breakker wants an immediate NXT Title Shot, all he's got to do is cut this exact promo word for word & he's good.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SQv2lg1vys — Dandy Orton (@TheShiniestDan2) September 22, 2021

Manifesting that Bron Breakker shows love to his uncle and recreates this backstage segment someday. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ilYkXxa6Pm — Bishop T.D. Frosted Flakes ♣ (he/him) (@MillyBeamen) September 22, 2021

Bron Breakker sounds so much like Scott Steiner that’s it’s scary. He says “bitches” just like his dad. #WWENXT — Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) September 22, 2021

Bron Breakker has been practicing his Big Poppa Pump promo cadence very intently.#WWENXT — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) September 22, 2021

bronn breaker really is just scott steiner and it's wonderful — A duel Angel's Thesis (@duel3000) September 22, 2021