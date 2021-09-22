Scott Steiner Trends On Social Media During WWE NXT

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On the September 21st 2021 edition of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker cut a promo and issued a challenge to Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland for a tag team match against himself and NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa. Breakker said the following while proposing the match…

“How about you two bitches grow a set of balls?”

Breakker’s uncle Scott Steiner became a trending topic on Twitter due to fans comparing how Breakker speaks to Steiner. Here were some of the top comments:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR