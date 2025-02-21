Scott Steiner’s Son Brock Rechsteiner Signs NIL Agreement With WWE

WWE has had its eye on Brock Rechsteiner, the son of wrestling legend Scott Steiner, for some time—and now he is officially under a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the company.

Brock, who currently plays football for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, has expressed interest in following in his family’s footsteps after his football career ends. His father, Scott Steiner, previously told ESPN in December that Brock plans to transition into pro wrestling once his football days are over.

Brock’s cousin, WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, also made the leap from football to wrestling, becoming one of WWE’s rising stars.

Brock’s brother, Brandon Rechsteiner, confirmed the signing during an interview with Jim Varsallone, stating:

“So, my brother, he’ll be a superstar in the WWE, for sure. Growing up, I was the big WWE fan…..my dream for me and my brother would both be to do the best we can in what we do, which him for football, me for basketball, and then, for my brother, I know he really wants to be in WWE. He has signed an N.I.L. deal with WWE, so my dream for him would be to do really good in football, try to take it to the NFL, whatever that means, and then….he will be a WWE superstar because he’s so talented, and he has the charisma that my dad has.”

While Brock remains focused on his football career for now, his NIL deal paves the way for a WWE future, potentially setting up another second-generation Steiner to take over the squared circle.