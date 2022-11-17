Scotty 2 Hotty Deletes His Twitter Account Following Comments About Intergender Wrestling

Intergender wrestling has grown in popularity on the independent wrestling scene since the Attitude Era, but some wrestlers are against men wrestling women in matches.

Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty (Scott Garland) stated on Twitter that he will not be participating in any matches against women, citing the fact that he has a 20-year-old daughter as the reason.

Scotty posted on Twitter, “Dear promoters. I DO NOT ‘fight’ women. I’m 49 & have a 20 year old daughter. ‘Hurting’ women isn’t appealing to me. I understand that there are men that do it these days. It’s just not my thing. If that makes me old or out of touch, I’ll take it. Please stop trying to book it.”

Scotty was booked to wrestle Linda Miles and Chyna during his in-ring days with WWE, and he addressed this in a follow-up tweet, “Also, before my matches from 20+ years ago with Linda Miles, Chyna, or any other women are brought up, I know what I did. It was a different time, a different place, & I wasn’t a father to a 20 yr old daughter.”

Scotty’s comments appear to have enraged some people, and the reaction from some appears to have prompted him to leave Twitter. His Twitter account does not exist as of this writing.