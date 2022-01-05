Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals What WWE Is Looking For In Today’s Talent

Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Scotty was asked what WWE is looking for in talent today.

“Well, it might be different now. But when I left there a month ago, they want young. I know that they are doing tryouts for people who have never done this. They are hiring all these college athletes. I have always said that you can’t teach passion, and you need passion to do this. No matter how much money you’re making, if you’re on the road doing 200 shows a year and you’re traveling, which adds about 50 days, you are looking at 250 to 300 days a year on the road. No matter what you’re making in money, you need passion. I think at some point it will swing back the other way and they will go, ‘Where are the men at? We need men’, and then you will see a bunch of guys come in who are a little bit older and more experienced. Putting green on green on live television can be dangerous.”