Scrypts Discusses How He Is Feeling Following His WWE Exit

Former WWE star Scrypts recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how he is feeling following his exit from the company a number of weeks ago.

Scrypts said, “I’m very positive. The news came three or four weeks ago. I’ve been in really good spirits. It’s not how it was a couple of years ago when releases were happening and people were devastated. I know it’s still tough, but I’m in a good head space. I am full-on excited for this next chapter in my story. People don’t know this, but I did circus for 16 years. I was ready to lay that career aside and go on the independent circuit if WWE didn’t offer me a contract. I was willing to dive into this head first from the very beginning, but I was fortunate enough to get a contract with WWE, so that didn’t happen. Now, I’m here, and I’m excited to do that. Lots of companies have hit me up. Lots of projects in the works. The future is very very bright.”

On the conversation regarding his release:

“It was a great conversation. I don’t know what a conversation like that is, ‘We’re going another direction. Good luck on your future endeavors.’ That was the conversation people said was happening, but I got a call and it was, ‘Hey Reg, I hate to be the one to have this call and give you this news.’ I knew right there, but it’s a person I have a really good relationship with. He said, ‘Unfortunately, we’re not going to renew your contract. I want you to know the door isn’t closed, it’s forever open. You were such a great talent, you were great to work with. A joy to be around.’ Just a flattering message.”

On what’s next for his career:

“I thought in my head, ‘If I’m that great, why can’t I get a new contract?’ But, it was a good conversation. I was like, ‘Okay, what’s next?’ My biggest thing was, I didn’t leave on bad blood. That’s not who I am. I’m a very positive guy. My brother is heavy in drugs right now. My grandmother is sick. My other brother is in jail. My other brother is in a mental hospital from a car crash when he was 16. I have people that are constantly dying back in St. Louis, and I’m living a life that many would kill to be in my shoes. I have nothing to be upset about. This is just another obstacle, another hurdle that I have to jump. It wasn’t a bad call at all.”

