Scrypts’ Mask Removed On WWE NXT, Identity Revealed (Video)

Scrypts identity has been revealed~!

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Scrypts took on Axiom in one-on-one action in a battle of two masked high-flyers.

During the match, Scrypts dominated the majority of the offense, but ultimately succumb to the Golden Ratio finisher of Axiom in a losing effort.

After the match, Axiom went to offer his hand to the fallen Scrypts to help him up in a sign of respect, only for Scrypts to hit him with a cheap shot for his efforts.

Axiom would go on to lay out Scrypts and take his mask off, revealing his identity to be none other than Reggie (a.k.a. Reginald).

Check out pictures and video footage below.