Sean Waltman Believes Triple H & Shawn Michaels Are The Best People For WWE & NXT

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where he discussed several topics, including how he believes WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels are the perfect duo to call the shots in WWE and NXT.

Waltman said, “For this time that we’re in right now, I don’t think we could have — I could come off being biased as they are my dear friends, but just subjectively, I can’t imagine someone not realizing that they are the two best people we could have doing those jobs right now. Hopefully it’s a long run. As a wrestling fans, I feel there were several years there where it was like an abusive relationship. You know your fans don’t want this and you’re going to give it to them anyway because ‘it’s my way.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)