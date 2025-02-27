Sean Waltman Coaching WWE ID Prospects

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where he discussed several topics including how he has been working with the WWE ID prospects and giving them advice over Zoom.

Waltman said, “I coach those kids over Zoom. They send me the matches. We’ll play the match, then I’ll push pause, ‘Hey what the fuck was that?’ or ‘Hey, that was good.’ Help them refine things.”

