Sean Waltman Comments On Anniversary Of Defeating Razor Ramon As 123 Kid

Today marks 28 years since WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, as The Kid, defeated WWE Hall of Famer Razor Ramon (Scott Hall) on Monday Night RAW in one of the biggest upsets in company history. Waltman would then become The 1-2-3 Kid, kicking off a run that would see him pushed in WCW and WWE, ending with two WWE Hall of Fame inductions, as members of DX and the nWo.

Waltman took to Twitter to mark the milestone today and called the win the most important moment of his career. “The most important moment of my career happened 28 years ago today. #wwe,” Waltman wrote.

Former WWE, ECW and WCW star Lance Storm responded and said this was also an important day for other “smaller guys” in pro wrestling. “That was an important day for so many of us smaller guys in the business,” Storm wrote.

Ivar of The Viking Raiders responded and said the “anything can happen” moment got him into the sport. “This is what lit my spark for wrestling,” Ivar responded.

WWE 205 Live Superstars The Bollywood Boyz also responded to Waltman’s tweet and thanked him for paving the way.

