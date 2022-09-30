Sean Waltman Discusses Potentially Returning to WWE to Work With Triple H

During the latest episode of his X-Pac Live podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE star Sean Waltman discussed a variety of topics.

During it, he discussed if he would return to WWE to work with Triple H, Road Dogg, and Shawn Michaels, as Triple H is in control of creative, Michaels is in charge of NXT, and Road Dogg assists with creative.

Waltman said, “I like to just come in once in a while,like we’re going to be doing on October the 10th at the Barclays Center. You know, do little appearances like that. I go and do these comic cons and different appearances several times a month and it’s very stress free. I like how my life is right now. I don’t see myself getting on a plane. I mean, I get on a plane all the time anyways, but like to go and have to deal with you know, sometimes it can get pretty combative. I just stayed slightly removed from all that. If they really needed me, I just don’t think they really need me to be honest about myself, not that I don’t have anything to offer. I wouldn’t mind doing something around there that didn’t require a huge commitment. You know what I would do is those panels on the pregame show for the pay per views. I was just thinking of that and throwing it out there with Sam Roberts who’s my buddy. We have very good chemistry.”