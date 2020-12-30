Sean Waltman Gets Good News About His Health

During his latest podcast, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman provided the following update on his health:

“I had Hepatitis C for a long time, I tested positive when I came back to TNA and was doing that stuff with Kevin [Nash] and Scott [Hall] and [Hulk] Hogan came in with Eric [Bischoff], all that.

After that, I couldn’t get cleared in certain states with athletic commissions and so TNA and WWE couldn’t really have me in matches, so I would just do little matches like that, nothing serious, no blood or whatever but, so I’m cured, everyone. Just this year, just this year I got cured. I hadn’t mentioned it publicly but yeah, it costs $100,000 for the treatment, it’s $1,000 a pill, one pill every day. I feel great. I didn’t even know, don’t feel anything.”